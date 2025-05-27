IDF says aid centers begin distributing humanitarian relief to Gazans

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that aid distribution centers had begun handing out humanitarian relief to Gazans.

Four centers were established in recent weeks, the IDF said, in coordination with a US civil security company and by the directive of the Israeli government.

IDF Spokesperson's unit

Two centers began operating on Tuesday, one in tel al-Sultan and the other in the Morag Corridor in the southern Rafah area. Thousands of families received food packages, with the military "making every possible effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization."

This comes after the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, the Swiss-registered aid company replacing other international aid organizations, said it had started handing out packages.