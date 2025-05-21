IDF says 115 terror sites in Gaza targeted by airstrikes over past day

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that more than 115 terror sites in the Gaza Strip had been targeted in airstrikes over the past day.

In tandem with intelligence activity conducted by the Shin Bet security agency, the military said it continues to eliminate terrorists who infiltrated into Israel and took part in the massacre of Israelis on October 7, 2023.

This comes as forces on the ground work to dismantle infrastructure and eliminate terrorists, after the ground phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

Mohammad Shahin, a member of Hamas's East Jabaliya Battalion who participated in the October 7 attack, was eliminated.

The Israeli Navy is also taking part in the fighting, striking key targets in coordination with forces in the field.

The IDF also confirmed an airstrike that eliminated Hussein Nazia Barji, a Hezbollah terrorist in the Tyre area of southern Lebanon. He was a key member of the organization's weapons production, with extensive knowledge and experience.

The terrorist served as a central knowledge center in the field of weapons production in Lebanon, which operated within the framework of the Research, Development and Production Directorate of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.