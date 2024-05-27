IDF says deadly Rafah strike under investigation

The IDF's Military Advocate General, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, said on Monday that a deadly strike in Rafah that allegedly killed 35 was under investigation

"Naturally, in a war of such scope and intensity, difficult events also happen," she said, speaking at an Israeli Bar Association meeting in Eilat. "The details of the event are still under review, and we are committed to seeing it through to the end."

"The IDF regrets any harm to non-involved people during the war," she said, noting that "events also occur which violate the laws of war and military orders. However, these are exceptions that do not indicate the rule."

She said that 70 military police investigations have been opened since the start of the war.

The attack on Rafah has drawn international condemnation, with Saudi Arabia slamming the alleged Israeli "massacres" against Palestinians. French President Emmanuel Macron has also said he was "outraged."

The army has also been condemned for its conduct in the Sde Teiman detention center, where Gazan terrorists are held.

Tomer-Yerushalmi added that the military had opened an investigation into the allegations of criminal offenses by Israeli jailors in the facility.