IDF says it eliminated the top ISIS terrorist active in Gaza LIVE BLOG

The IDF eliminated the senior ISIS terrorist active in Gaza, Mahmoud Abd al-Aziz Abu Zubeida. The elimination was carried out by the Air Force in the al-Bureij area in the central Gaza Strip, the military spokesperson said, adding that that Abu Zubeida was "responsible for determining policy, planning and implementing the organization's methods of operation in Judea and Samaria, in the Gaza Strip and in Sinai."