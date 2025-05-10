IDF says it's closing in on last-standing Hamas stronghold in Rafah | LIVE BLOG

Israel's military operation to root out Hamas in Gaza is ongoing, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday, with some 60 “terror targets” across the Gaza Strip hit by airstrikes in the past 24 hours. The Palestinian jihadists reported 23 killed and many more wounded during that time.

The IDF spokesperson also said the military was close to defeating all the remaining terror operatives in Rafah, in the southernmost part of the Palestinian enclave. The last remaining terror enclave in Rafah where the fighting is still ongoing is the Jenina neighborhood.

Earlier on Saturday nine Israeli troops were lightly wounded by an explosive device in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.