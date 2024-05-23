The Israeli army said the hed of Hezbollah's weapons production in southern Lebanon was killed in an airstrike Thursday.

Later, the terrorist organization responded with dozens of rockets fired into Israel's Upper Galilee region.

The terrorist organization said Muhammad Ali Nasser Farran was killed in an IDF airstrike in Kafr Dajjal while he was driving in a vehicle.

Part of the weapons production infrastructure built by Farran has already been destroyed in IDF raids over the past months, the military said.

The targeted killing is a significant blow to the manufacturing capabilities of Hezbollah, which is used to attack northern Israel.