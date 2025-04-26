IDF says ready to expand Gaza operation if hostage talks don't progress

The Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday that the the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will significantly expand its operations in Gaza if there is no progress on the diplomatic front.

Also Saturday, the military said it struck upward of 1,800 terror targets across the Gaza Strip and eliminated hundreds of jihadist terrorists since the resumption of fighting in the enclave.

The terrorists eliminated included dozens of commanders, mid-level operatives, and government operatives, according to the statement from the military spokesperson on Saturday.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the 252nd Division continues its operations. Over the past 48 hours, an aircraft struck an Islamic Jihad weapons storage facility in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood. The storage facility, which contained dozens of weapons, was destroyed.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the 36th Division is operating in the Rafah area and along the Morag route.

The Gaza Division is operating in the Shabura and Tel Sultan areas in Rafah.