IDF says soldier from elite unit seriously wounded in north Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
The elite Shaldag fighter had been wounded in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip, and has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday morning announced one of its soldiers, from the elite Shaldag unit, was seriously wounded in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment and his family notified.
Iranian admiral says navy to escort Iran's commercial ships to Red Sea, amid tensions
Google employees arrested after occupying cloud CEO's office, as part of pro-Palestinian protest
Israeli president meets with British and German foreign ministers in Israel
IDF confirms striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in south Lebanon, as well as hitting source of recent rocket fire from Lebanese territory
Israel to carry out 'limited' strike within Iran, according to a U.S. official
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
IDF hit more than 40 terrorist targets over the past day throughout Gaza, including rocket launch sites and enemy drone operators
The targets were described by the IDF as "underground launch sites, booby-trapped buildings, military buildings including armed terrorists, observation posts, underground terrorist infrastructures and other military infrastructures."
In addition, the IDF pointed out two instances of enemy drone operators being eliminated while fighting Israeli troops.
Ireland's new prime minister says Israeli reason 'replaced by revenge'
IRGC forces in Syria are taking emergency measures out of fear of Israeli attack - Wall Street Journal report
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Lebanese reports of Israeli strikes in south Lebanon
Algeria files resolution for Security Council to vote on Palestinian application for full UN Membership, scheduled for Thursday
