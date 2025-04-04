IDF says some 200 airstrikes carried out in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria in 2 days | LIVE BLOG

Israel's air force attacked approximately 200 targets in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon in the last two days, the military said on Friday.

In Gaza, the Air Force attacked 160 terrorist targets, including: thwarting terrorists, terrorist infrastructure, tunnels and headquarters, while providing close assistance to forces that began ground operations in Rafah and Shajaiyah.

In Syria, the Air Force carried out approximately 20 attacks on the T4 and Hama airports.

In addition, Air Force aircraft assisted the forces of the 474th Brigade in encountering targeted activity in the Daraa area, where they attacked 10 times and eliminated the terrorists.

In Lebanon, the aircraft attacked and eliminated two terrorists of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon and Beirut.

