IDF says troops continue operating in Gaza City outskirts ahead of upcoming Israeli advancement

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that troops are continuing to operate in Jabaliya and the outskirts of Gaza City ahead of Israel's planned operation to take over the northern part of Gaza City, sending residents south in order to allow the IDF to eliminate Hamas targets that remain in those areas of the Strip.

The army said troops from the 99th Division have been striking Hamas infrastructure, and in the past 24 hours have destroyed several observation posts that posed a threat to Israeli troops. Meanwhile, the 162nd Division has been operating in Jabaliya and Gaza City’s outskirts.

For the first time, the newly formed 607th Engineering Battalion has also joined combat operations in Gaza, operating under Givati ​​Brigade's combat team.

The IDF's 36th Division simealtanesously continues to operate in Khan Younis, where the IDF says troops have killed several operatives and destroyed additional infrastructure.

Separately, an Israeli Air Force strike in a joint operation with the Shin Bet, killed Mahmoud al-Asoud, the commander of Hamas’s General Security Apparatus in western Gaza.

The IDF said al-Asoud had played a central role in Hamas’s security apparatus both during the current war and in past years.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force, with the direction of the Israeli Navy, struck a maritime weapons storage facility and weapons repair site in the Khan Yunis area.