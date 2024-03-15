IDF says troops destroy tunnel found in peppers field in Khan Yunis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported destroying a Hamas tunnel found under an agricultural field used for growing peppers as a part of the ongoing operations in Khan Yunis.

The 7th Armed Brigade is said to operate in Qatari-built luxury Hamad neighborhood in western Khan Yunis. "During searches, Israeli forces located in an agricultural field for growing peppers an offensive underground terrorist tunnel about 200m long, used by organization Hamas near the Hamad neighborhood," read the IDF statement.

IDF Spokesperson

Troops reported locating weapons in the tunnel. In the vicinity of the shaft, the IDF also found grenades, RPG missiles, explosives, rocket launchers, vests and cameras.

Intense fighting in Khan Yunis continues. Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military reported killing several terrorists with airstrikes, tank and sniper fire.

IDF Spokesperson

Meanwhile, prospects of upcoming truce remain vague. Hamas sent its counterproposal detailing its vision of the hostages-prisoners exchange and other conditions that Israel's Prime Minister office called "baseless."

