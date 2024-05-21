IDF says two troops seriously wounded fighting in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that its two soldiers were seriously wounded in a battle in southern Gaza the day prior.

One is said to be serving with the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion. Another fighter belongs to a logistics crew that normally works with the 98th Paratrooper’s Division, read the IDF statement.

IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli military informed the families that the two troops were evacuated for medical treatment. The IDF provided no further details.

Fierce fighting continues in the north of the Strip as Israel is preparing to broaden its operation in Gaza's southmost city of Rafah.