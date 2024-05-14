The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is investigating the incident leading to killing of a United Nations employees in southern Gaza's Rafah that took place on Monday. Another organization's member of staff is said to have been wounded in the same incident.

According to Farhan Haq, a UN deputy spokesperson, the two were driving to the European Hospital in southern Gaza. The Israeli military stated that the victims were in the combat zone, but did not claim responsibility over the incident that remains under the IDF investigation.

To catch up on the full events from Monday CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war