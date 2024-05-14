IDF says UN staffer killed on Monday was in combat zone | LIVE UPDATES
On Monday, a UN employee was killed and another wounded in Rafah area, ; IDF didn't claim responsibility over the incident
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is investigating the incident leading to killing of a United Nations employees in southern Gaza's Rafah that took place on Monday. Another organization's member of staff is said to have been wounded in the same incident.
According to Farhan Haq, a UN deputy spokesperson, the two were driving to the European Hospital in southern Gaza. The Israeli military stated that the victims were in the combat zone, but did not claim responsibility over the incident that remains under the IDF investigation.
To catch up on the full events from Monday CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Israeli fighter jets on Monday struck Hezbollah's military structure in Odaisseh in southern Lebanon
Additionally, overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
Army Maj. Harrison Mann, a military officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency, resigns in protest of America’s support for Israel during Gaza war
U.S. believes Israel has enough troops next to Rafah to launch full-scale op in coming days - report
At least one rocket interception reported in Ashkelon
Rocket alert sirens sound in Ashkelon