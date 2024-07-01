IDF: Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad killed in southern Gaza

The IDF announced that Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad has been killed fighting in the southern Gaza Strip Monday morning.

A 21-year-old resident of Be'er Sheva, he served in the 931st Battalion of the Nachal Brigade.

His family received the tragic news of his death. He will be buried later Monday at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl cemetery.

The death toll from the Gaza operation stands at 314 Israeli soldiers.

In the same incident, eight soldiers were wounded, three of them seriously.

This is a developing story