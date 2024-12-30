IDF: Sergeant Uriel Peretz killed fighting in Gaza Strip
Serving in the Kfir Infantry Brigade, Peretz was hit by an anti-tank guided missile • He was 23 years old and lived in Beitar Illit
The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Sergeant Uriel Peretz after he fell fighting in the Gaza Strip on Monday.
Serving in the Kfir Infantry Brigade, Peretz was hit by an anti-tank guided missile. He was 23 years old and lived in Beitar Illit
