IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas terrorists responsible for murdering Israelis

Recommended -

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency eliminated several Hamas terrorists responsible for the murders of Israelis in deadly attacks over the past weekend, according to a joint statement on Sunday.

All eliminated terrorists were a part of the Hamas military wing and had previously been released to the Gaza Strip in the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

Riyad Asilah and Sam Abu Sunaynah, two of the terrorists eliminated in the strike, were responsible for the stabbing attack in Jerusalem in 1998, where Haim Kerman fell victim.

Asilah was a member of the "West Bank Headquarters' Hamas's operational wing in Gaza responsible for coordinating terrorist attacks in the West Bank. After the attack, he was deported to Gaza but remained active in Hamas’ “Jerusalem Department,” which is responsible for recruiting Hamas terrorists from East Jerusalem and assisting Hamas' terrorist activity in Israel, including transferring weapons and funds to terrorists.

Another terrorist, Mahmoud Surayyah, who carried out the 1996 stabbing attack in which the soldier Staff Sergeant Ehud (Udi) Tal was killed, was also eliminated in the strike.

The strike also eliminated another seven terrorists who were arrested during the Second Intifada for involvement in deadly terrorist attacks. They were each sentenced to long prison sentences before being deported to the Gaza Strip during the prisoner exchange. Like Asilah, the terrorists continued assisting Hamas's terror operations from positions within their "West Bank headquarters."

In their joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet pledged to "continue operating in order to thwart terrorist activity against the State of Israel and its civilians.