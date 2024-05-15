IDF shots down 2 drones claimed by Iraqi group | LIVE UPDATES
The UAVs are said to have headed towards Israeli territory
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) headed to Israeli territory. The Israeli military provided no further details regarding the incident.
The statement came shortly after the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq group claimed to have launched two drones at Eilat in southern Israel
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot
IDF withdraws from Zeitoun in southern Gaza - report
Biden moves forward on $1 bn in new arms for Israel - report
IDF announces death of soldier in Rafah offensive, raising death toll of Gaza ground operation to 269