IDF shots down 2 drones claimed by Iraqi group | LIVE UPDATES

The UAVs are said to have headed towards Israeli territory

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) headed to Israeli territory. The Israeli military provided no further details regarding the incident.

The statement came shortly after the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq group claimed to have launched two drones at Eilat in southern Israel

