IDF eliminates terrorist responsible for 'many' rocket launches including on Oct 7 | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli forces continue to operate in the central and southern Gaza Strip, ongoing battles in Hamad and Deir al-Balah
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showcased its new humanitarian supply route to the northern Gaza Strip, following an earlier announcement by the United Nations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command sent four more ships for the construction of a temporary pier to allow for aid to be supplied via a sea route.
Lebanese officials confirm to Reuters 2 passengers killed in 'Israeli drone strike'
Reuters cited three security sources in Lebanon, saying an "Israeli drone strike" targeted a vehicle outside a Palestinian camp near the Lebanese city of Tyre.
According to the report, both passengers were killed outside of Rashidieh.
Drone strike targets vehicle in Lebanon, at least two dead - Arab reports
IDF confirms female fighter was wounded in checkpoint terror stabbing attack
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Greek frigate, CENTCOM shoot down drones in Red Sea area
IDF eliminates terrorist responsible for many rocket launches including on Oct 7, describes recent operations in central and southern Gaza
Jerusalem checkpoint terrorist identified as 15-year-old Muhammed Abu Hamed
Israel Police confirms stabbing attack at Jerusalem checkpoint, 2 wounded and terrorist neutralized
IDF releases video of new humanitarian supply land route to north Gaza, 'to prevent Hamas from taking over the aid'
Palestinian reports of overnight West Bank clashes