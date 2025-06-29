IDF sapper killed as IED detonates in Gaza Strip
This is the 429th fatality among the Israeli army since the military first launched its ground invasion
The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld had been killed in action in the the Gaza Strip.
According to reports, Rosenfeld was fatally wounded as an explosive detonated. A 20-year-old from Ra'ana, he served in the 601st Engineering Corps Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade.
