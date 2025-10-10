IDF soldier killed in Gaza before the ceasefire came into effect

An IDF soldier was killed in combat in northern Gaza on Thursday, before the ceasefire came into effect overnight into Friday. The Israeli military announced his death Friday morning, after the ceasfire had already begun.

Sergeant First Class (Res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, from Dimona, served in the Combat Engineering 614th Battalion.

He was 26 when he fell; his family has been notified.

According to preliminary investigation, he was killed by sniper fire on the outskirts of Gaza's Shati neighborhood as IDF forces began withdrawing from the Strip on Thursday.

Troops have been positioned in the Shati refugee camp since the beginning of Operation Gideon's Chariots II. A Hamas terrorist reportedly took advantage of the withdrawal and fired a deadly shot as forces began dismantling defensive positions.

In response, the IDF eliminated two Hamas terrorists.

Israel entered a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight into Friday, after signing Trump's agreement with Hamas representatives and passing a vote at the Knesset.

914 Israeli soldiers have fallen since the beginning of the war.