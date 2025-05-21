IDF soldier killed in southern Gaza as explosion causes building collapse

The Israel Defense Forces said that Staff Sergeant Danilo Mocanu was killed fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mocanu, a 20-year-old, served in the 7th Armored Brigade's 82nd Battalion. He was killed as a result of an explosion that caused the collapse of the building in which he operated. Another soldier was slightly injured in the incident. Mocanu is the second soldier killed since the IDF announced the ground phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots.