IDF soldier seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG
IDF discovers a booby-trapped terror tunnel underneath a Rafah compound which formerly served as a kindergarten
The Israeli military reported Friday that a soldier in the elite Golani Brigade was seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza. The soldier was airlifted to a hospital in Israel to receive treatment and his family has been notified.
Earlier Friday the IDF reported that soldiers from the Golani and Yahalom brigades unearthed a booby-trapped terror tunnel underneath a Rafah compound which formerly served as a kindergarten.
The tunnel's shaft was a mere 100 meters away from a compound previously used as a school.
Latest IDF footage of ground operations in Rafah and Khan Yunis
https://x.com/i/web/status/1910713269137846402
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .