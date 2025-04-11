IDF soldier seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

The Israeli military reported Friday that a soldier in the elite Golani Brigade was seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza. The soldier was airlifted to a hospital in Israel to receive treatment and his family has been notified.

Earlier Friday the IDF reported that soldiers from the Golani and Yahalom brigades unearthed a booby-trapped terror tunnel underneath a Rafah compound which formerly served as a kindergarten.

The tunnel's shaft was a mere 100 meters away from a compound previously used as a school.