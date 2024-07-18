IDF soldier wounded in Gaza; head of Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood's military killed - report | LIVE BLOG

Givati Brigade fighter moderately wounded by an RPG attack in southern Gaza's Rafah

Israel - Hamas War day 286: Sirens blared in southern Israeli communities in the early morning. The IDF later said this was a false alarm.

Meanwhile in the US, the parents of Israeli hostage Omer Neutra traveled to speak at the Republican National Convention.

To catch up on Wednesday's updates, CLICK HERE

Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it fired rockets at southern Israel

Lebanese reports: Another alleged Israeli airstrike hits Tyre

IDF says sirens in southern Israel were false alarms

US says 19 million pounds of aid delivered on pier to Gazans as it closes

🚨Sirens sound in southern Israel, warning of rockets

Ben Gvir visits Temple Mount, calling on Netanyahu to push Hamas 'until victory'

Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon's military wing leader reportedly killed in alleged Israeli strike

Israeli strikes eliminate key Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists

Using intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency, IDF ground, naval, and air forces attacked and killed the terrorist Anas Murad, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) naval force in the Gaza City area.

In a separate attack, the IDF eliminated the PIJ terrorist Ahmed Al-Masri, who was responsible for numerous rocket attacks from the Shujaiya neighborhood. Al-Masri was one of the terrorists who crossed into Israel and participated in the massacre of October 7.

