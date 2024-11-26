IDF soldier wounded on October 7 succumbs to wounds

The 23-year-old combat medic from from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut was critically wounded as Gazan terrorists invaded southern Israel and spent more than a year in hospital care.

Sergeant First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, who succumbed to his wounds after being wounded on October 7
