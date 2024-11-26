IDF soldier wounded on October 7 succumbs to wounds
The 23-year-old combat medic from from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut was critically wounded as Gazan terrorists invaded southern Israel and spent more than a year in hospital care.
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that Sergeant First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, who was wounded fighting Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023, had died after succumbing to his wounds.
The 23-year-old combat medic from from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut was critically wounded and spent more than a year in hospital care.
