IDF spokesperson vows to free hostages in 'precise' Rafah operation

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Thursday the continuation of a targeted military operation in Rafah, Gaza, aimed at liberating hostages held by Hamas.

In an English-language video statement, Hagari emphasized the precision and necessity of the operation to combat Hamas and bring home Israeli hostages.

"Those who may have forgotten how savage and barbaric Hamas is have received a chilling reminder when they saw the horrifying footage of our girls being held in captivity," Hagari stated, referring to a recent video showing the abduction of five female soldiers from the Nahal Oz base during the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

WARNING: The following video can be disturbing to some viewers

"Those young girls need to come back home. They need to come back home to their families. We must do everything to fulfill our critical mission of bringing all our hostages home and ensuring an enduring defeat of Hamas."

Hagari explained that Hamas is holding hostages in Rafah, necessitating the IDF's operations in the area. "We’re going after Hamas. We’re going to release our hostages from Hamas," he said.

IDF Spokesperson

He stressed that the IDF is executing the operation in a "targeted and precise way," aiming to minimize harm to Gazan civilians despite Hamas embedding itself in civilian areas.

The IDF, according to Hagari, has extensive experience in conducting precise operations and targeted raids based on accurate intelligence. He assured that the IDF remains committed to operating in accordance with international law and is continuously refining its operations to protect civilians while targeting Hamas infrastructure.

Tsahal

"We’re protecting Gazan civilians in Rafah from being a layer of protection for Hamas, by encouraging them to temporarily evacuate to humanitarian areas," Hagari added. He noted that around one million civilians in Rafah have already moved out of harm’s way due to these efforts.

"We’re not smashing into Rafah; we’re operating carefully and precisely. So far, we have eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists, exposed dozens of terror tunnels, and destroyed vast amounts of infrastructure, including rocket launchers."

Ariel Harmoni / Israeli Defense Ministry

Hagari also highlighted Israel’s cooperation with the United States, sharing plans and maintaining a productive dialogue to enhance operational effectiveness and humanitarian efforts.

"Israel has facilitated the entry of half a million tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including almost 20,000 trucks of food, while Hamas has been bombing humanitarian crossings, damaging water pipes, and stealing aid from the people of Gaza," he said.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

"Our war is not against the people of Gaza; our war is against Hamas," Hagari declared, reaffirming the IDF's commitment to liberating hostages and ensuring security for Israel.

"There are men, women, and girls being held by Hamas in living hell across our border in Gaza. We will not stop fighting for their freedom. We have a moral duty to bring all our hostages home. Every decent country in the world would do the same."