IDF stresses Rafah strike did not target humanitarian zone, launches probe into civilian deaths

The Israeli army released a statement on Monday regarding the deadly attack on Rafah a day earlier, reiterating that it had taken steps to mitigate harm to civilians ahead of the airstrike.

The attack, which will be investigated by the IDF's General Staff’s fact-finding and assessment mechanism, did not target zones where the military told the civilian population to flee.

The statement said that "IAF aircraft conducted an intelligence-based strike in the area of Rafah against significant terror targets, including senior terrorists in Hamas’ Judea and Samaria Wing who directed terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and carried out murderous attacks against Israeli civilians."

This attack was launched with the backing of intelligence "regarding the presence of the senior Hamas terrorists at the site of the strike."

Aerial surveillance was conducted to ensure civilians were not near the site. The IDF assessment, based on this and other intelligence, perceived no harm to uninvolved civilians, the statement added. Precise munitions were also used to ensure the targets were struck and not other areas. The weapons also carried a reduced payload.

The attack also did not occur in the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, the IDF stressed, where civilians have been encouraged to flee.

The IDF said it "regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians during combat," noting that the incident is under an independent fact-finding investigation.