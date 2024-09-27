IDF strike in Beirut targets main Hezbollah headquarters
It is unclear whether Hassan Nasrallah was at the compound
1 min read
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut. It was immediately unclear whether the jihadist group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was hit in the strike.
