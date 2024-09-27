IDF strike in Beirut targets main Hezbollah headquarters

It is unclear whether Hassan Nasrallah was at the compound

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Aftermath of the strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut
Aftermath of the strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut. It was immediately unclear whether the jihadist group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was hit in the strike. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1839707296726716424

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 2 comments

Comments