IDF: Deadly strike on aid convoy was 'grave mistake' due to misidentification

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday released the results of the investigation into the deadly strike on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on April 1. Israeli military called the incident a "grave mistake," saying that the troops were convinced they targeted Hamas, not humanitarian workers.

"The investigation’s findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees," read the statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1776195593611735231 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures."

According to the statement, the brigade fire support commander, an officer with the rank of major, and the brigade chief of staff, an officer with the rank of colonel in reserve, will be dismissed from their positions.

AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Additionally, the brigade commander and the 162nd Division commander will be formally reprimanded, added the Israeli military.

The IDF Chief of Staff decided to formally reprimand the commander of the Southern Command for his overall responsibility for the incident.

After the release of the probe results, the WCK called for an independent investigation and "systematic changes."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1776205336312991907 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“It’s not enough to simply try to avoid further humanitarian deaths, which have now approached close to 200,” said WCK founder José Andrés. “All civilians need to be protected, and all innocent people in Gaza need to be fed and safe. And all hostages must be released.”

“Their apologies for the outrageous killing of our colleagues represent cold comfort,” said WCK CEO Erin Gore. “It’s cold comfort for the victims’ families and WCK’s global family.”Israel needs to take concrete steps to assure the safety of humanitarian aid workers. Our operations remain suspended.