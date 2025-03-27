IDF strike reported in Syrian port of Latakia; Hamas-affiliated media says spokesman killed in strike | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 538: TReports in Syria said that the Israel Defense Forces launched strikes in the northwestern Latakia area, along the Mediterranean coast.

The Hamas terror organization's spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Abdel Latif al-Qanou, was eliminated in an Israeli attack, according to media associated with the group.

Despite claims that Hamas is rejecting any ceasefire proposal given to it, the group said: "We want to continue working and negotiating responsibly – Israel withdrew from the agreement."

Regarding the protests that have erupted in Gaza against Hamas, a source in the Palestinian enclave told i24NEWS that "Hamas is preparing to attack protesters who rise up against it."

The Yemeni channel Al-Masira, affiliated with the Houthi militia, reported an American attack on the Saada district in Yemen.

