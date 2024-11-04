IDF strike takes out Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit chief
Another top Hezbollah terrorist taken out as the IDF continues its operation in southern Lebanon
1 min read
Another senior Hezbollah terrorist was taken out in southern Lebanon. The IDF on Monday published a video showing the strike that killed Riyad Reda Ghazzawi, a top commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit.
