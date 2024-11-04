IDF strike takes out Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit chief

Another top Hezbollah terrorist taken out as the IDF continues its operation in southern Lebanon

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
A still from the IDF footage showing the elimination of Riyad Reda Ghazzawi
A still from the IDF footage showing the elimination of Riyad Reda GhazzawiIsrael Defense Forces

Another senior Hezbollah terrorist was taken out in southern Lebanon. The IDF on Monday published a video showing the strike that killed Riyad Reda Ghazzawi, a top commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank missile unit. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1853407157858779398

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 2 comments

Comments