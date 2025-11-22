Hamas denies reports it said ceasefire was over, says it seeks to 'compel Israel to abide by agreement' | LIVE BLOG
Netanyahu: Hamas violated ceasefire again, sending terrorist into IDF-held territory to attack troops. In response, IDF eliminated 5 senior Hamas terrorists
A targeted Israel Defense Forces strike on Saturday eliminated Alaa Hadidi, who was the head of supplies of Hamas's weapons manufacturing plant in Gaza City, an Israeli official told i24NEWS.
Hamas denies reports “published by Israeli sources” claiming it informed U.S. mediators ceasefire was over
In a statement attributed to senior official Izzat Al-Risheq, Hamas says it called on the mediators and U.S. to intervene and compel Israel to implement the agreement.
IDF: Of 17 terrorists who emerged from Rafah tunnel on Friday, 11 were eliminated and 6 captured
This is the IDF statement:
A short while ago, IDF troops operating in eastern Rafah located and apprehended an additional terrorist who attempted to flee from the underground terror infrastructure in the Rafah area.
At the end of a 24-hour pursuit, all 17 terrorists who attempted to flee the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah were either eliminated or apprehended.
In total, 11 terrorists were eliminated, and six were apprehended and transferred for further ISA questioning.
IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat, dismantle terror infrastructure and defend in the area.
Netanyahu: Hamas violated the ceasefire again, sending a terrorist into Israel held territory to attack IDF soldiers. In response, Israel eliminated five senior Hamas terrorists
Report: Hamas tells U.S. envoys Witkoff, Kushner that ceasefire is 'over' and it is 'ready to fight'