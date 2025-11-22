IDF: Of 17 terrorists who emerged from Rafah tunnel on Friday, 11 were eliminated and 6 captured

This is the IDF statement:

A short while ago, IDF troops operating in eastern Rafah located and apprehended an additional terrorist who attempted to flee from the underground terror infrastructure in the Rafah area.

At the end of a 24-hour pursuit, all 17 terrorists who attempted to flee the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah were either eliminated or apprehended.

In total, 11 terrorists were eliminated, and six were apprehended and transferred for further ISA questioning.

IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat, dismantle terror infrastructure and defend in the area.