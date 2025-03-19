IDF strikes continue in Gaza as death toll reportedly rises to over 400 | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 530: Israel's strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip continued overnight, with the Hamas-run health ministry saying that the attacks caused more than 400 fatalities.

As protests erupted in the US against the Israeli offensive, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a recorded speech on Tuesday night to explain the reason for ending the ceasefire. "Hamas is responsible for this war," he said. "It invaded our towns, murdered our people, raped our women and kidnapped our loved ones. Hamas refused offer after offer to release our hostages."

While Israel accepted the offer for the continuation of the deal placed on the table by US Specia Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, "Hamas flatly refused to do so."

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited Rafah on Tuesday, telling soldiers: "Your mission is to protect the communities here. We are engaged in an ongoing operation against Hamas, alongside the IDF’s full obligation to bring back the hostages."

To catch up on Tuesday's updates, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war