IDF strikes continue in Gaza as death toll reportedly rises to over 400 | LIVE BLOG
Israel - Hamas War day 530: Israel's strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip continued overnight, with the Hamas-run health ministry saying that the attacks caused more than 400 fatalities.
As protests erupted in the US against the Israeli offensive, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a recorded speech on Tuesday night to explain the reason for ending the ceasefire. "Hamas is responsible for this war," he said. "It invaded our towns, murdered our people, raped our women and kidnapped our loved ones. Hamas refused offer after offer to release our hostages."
While Israel accepted the offer for the continuation of the deal placed on the table by US Specia Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, "Hamas flatly refused to do so."
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited Rafah on Tuesday, telling soldiers: "Your mission is to protect the communities here. We are engaged in an ongoing operation against Hamas, alongside the IDF’s full obligation to bring back the hostages."
Rocket launches from northern Gaza thwarted by Israeli army overnight
"Overnight, the IDF attacked a military site of the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip, where preparations were detected for firing into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.
"In addition, during the night, the Navy attacked several vessels in the coastal area of the Gaza Strip that were intended for carrying out terrorist acts by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations. The IDF continues to attack terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces."
IDF warns Gazans to flee areas where operations target terrorists
"To all the residents located in the area marked in red and in particular those in the neighborhoods of Beit Hanoun, Khuzaʽan, the Large Abasan and the New Abasan: The IDF began operating against the terrorist organizations," IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in an X post.
Attached to the post is an infographic showing the areas the IDF will attack. "These areas are dangerous combat zones. For your own safety, move away to the known shelters in western Gaza City and in the city of Khan Yunis. Staying in the area marked in red may endanger you and your family."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1902255748207538242
