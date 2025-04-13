IDF orders evacuation of several Gaza neighborhoods after rocket attack on southern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Rocket launched from Gaza intercepted over Re'im, southern Israel
Israel issues immediate evacuation warning for several Gaza neighborhoods after rocket attack on Reim
Iranian Military Chief: Army fully prepared with advanced weapons
Chief of Staff Mohammad Baqeri says the Iranian army is strengthening defense capabilities, advancing weapons production, and conducting extensive drills — declaring full readiness with strong public support.
Trump comments on U.S. - Iran talks: "The Iran situation is going pretty good"
🚨Sirens sound in Re'im, southern Israel
Gaza: Hamas and Egypt discuss post-war civil administration
According to sources familiar with the matter, Al-Arabi Al-Jadid TV reported that a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya met with senior Egyptian intelligence officials in Cairo. During the meeting, the names of individuals likely to manage civilian affairs in Gaza were discussed, with the urging that they not be identified as Hamas members. Egypt believes that the future administration of the Gaza Strip must be essentially "technocratic" and must be the subject of both Palestinian and international consensus.
Iran-US: "We are very close to a basis for negotiation," says Iranian Foreign Minister
Sky News Arabic reported Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying: "I believe we are very close to establishing a basis for negotiation, and if we can reach that basis next week, we will have taken a big step forward and will be able to begin real discussions on that basis."
According to the same source, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said that each delegation was seated in a separate room, with the two sides exchanging messages through the Omani Foreign Minister, who thus acts as a mediator in these indirect discussions.
Hamas denounces the bombing of Al-Mamdani Hospital
Hamas issued a written statement regarding the bombing of Al-Mamdani Hospital, rejecting Israeli allegations that the facility was used for military purposes. According to the statement, the attack put the hospital out of service. The Palestinian terrorist movement is demanding the establishment of an international commission of inquiry to "refute Israel's allegations" regarding the alleged military use of the medical facility.
Syrian President and Foreign Minister on their way to the United Arab Emirates
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani announced via his X account that he and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara were traveling to the United Arab Emirates.
In his message, al-Shibani said: "On our way to the UAE, we carry the aspirations and hopes of our people, and we seek to strengthen brotherly relations and cooperation with our brothers, in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples and strengthens the historical ties between our two countries."
Israeli army strikes Hamas command center in Deir al-Balah
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) announced that they had struck a Hamas command and control center in the Deir al-Balah area of the Gaza Strip. According to the joint statement, numerous Hamas terrorists were operating from the compound, planning attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. These targeted terrorists were also planning to carry out additional attacks.
Israeli authorities say they have taken steps to reduce harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.
Israeli army strikes Hamas command center in Gaza hospital
The Israeli army (IDF) and the Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) announced that they had struck a Hamas command center located at Al Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza. According to the joint statement, the compound was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Prior to the strike, measures were taken to limit damage to civilians and hospital facilities, including issuing advance warnings, using precise munitions, and conducting aerial surveillance. Israeli forces accuse Hamas of systematically violating international law by using civilian infrastructure and exploiting the population as human shields. The IDF reaffirmed that all military activity in Gaza's medical facilities must cease. Israeli authorities assured that they will continue to operate against Hamas to protect the State of Israel.
Omani Foreign Minister welcomes start of dialogue between Iran and the United States
Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi posted the following message on his X account on Saturday:
Iran-US: "Positive" talks expected to end today
According to the Tasnim news agency, "the atmosphere of the indirect talks between Iran and the United States is positive." A member of the Iranian nuclear negotiating team clarified that "discussions between Iran and the United States are continuing," while adding that "it is unlikely that the talks will be extended until tomorrow," suggesting that the discussions in Muscat could reach a conclusion as early as today.