Iran-US: "We are very close to a basis for negotiation," says Iranian Foreign Minister

Sky News Arabic reported Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying: "I believe we are very close to establishing a basis for negotiation, and if we can reach that basis next week, we will have taken a big step forward and will be able to begin real discussions on that basis."

According to the same source, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said that each delegation was seated in a separate room, with the two sides exchanging messages through the Omani Foreign Minister, who thus acts as a mediator in these indirect discussions.