IDF strikes Hamas, PIJ commanders in Gaza in retaliation for ceasefire violations

Israeli security forces have, thus far, struck four commanders and additional terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip

i24NEWS
2 min read
File photo of a Hamas tunnel underneath a home in Rafah
File photo of a Hamas tunnel underneath a home in Rafah IDF

The Israeli military and security services announced on Saturday they targeted a series of 

In response to a violation of the ceasefire agreement yesterday on Friday, that saw eight terrorists exiting the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah. 

Israeli security forces have, thus far, struck four commanders and additional terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations across the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the IDF struck a weapons storage facility, a weapons manufacturing site, and two launch sites belonging to Hamas in the central Gaza Strip. 

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities," the IDF and Shin Bet statement read. 

