IDF strikes Hamas targets throughout Gaza Strip overnight - report | LIVE BLOG
A US report said both sides agreed that 'neither Hamas nor Israel would rule Gaza' in the second stage of a potential ceasefire as talks progress
Israel - Hamas War day 278: The Air Force attacked several targets during the night, according to reports, including east of Khan Yunis, near Gaza City, and Rafah. Palestinian media also said IDF vehicles were seen operating in the Rimal neighborhood.
5 rockets fired into Israel, all intercepted - IDF
🚨 Sirens warn southern Israeli communities of rocket barrage from Gaza
Report says Hamas and Israel agree on 'framework' for ceasefire
Sirens to go off in Moshav Tkuma, Kibbutz Zikim to test southern Israel's alert systems
According to the Home Front Command, residents of Kibbutz Zikim will hear sirens at 1:05 pm as part of a systems test. Moshav Tkuma will undergo the same test at 3:05 pm.
IDF says a series of strikes were conducted against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon