IDF strikes hezbollah and Hamas sites in Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

The IDF says that t carried out precise strikes against terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah and Hamas in several areas across Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted weapon storage facilities and military structures, both above and below ground, used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers, the State of Israel, and to rebuild its military capabilities. Hamas weapons production sites in southern Lebanon were also struck.

The IDF said the sites were located within civilian areas and that steps were taken in advance to mitigate harm to civilians, including issuing warnings to the local population. The military said the activity at the sites violated ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and posed a threat to Israel.