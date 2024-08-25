Widespread Hezbollah assault launched against northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Israel army spokesperson says airstrikes currently targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to threat
Israel - Hamas War day 321: Rear Admiral Daniel Hanari spoke in a rare speech overnight, warning Israelis that Hezbollah is mounting an attack on Israeli civilians.
Lloyd Austin speaks with Yoav Gallant amid widespread Hezbollah attack
"At his direction, senior U.S. officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts," a statement by the US National Security council said. "We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability."
🔴 New guidelines by IDF Home Front Command: Stay near shelter from Tel Aviv northward
IDF Home Front Command issues new guidelines: Stay near shelter from Tel Aviv northward
https://x.com/i/web/status/1827549705900843247
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel's Defense Minister declares 'special situation' amid Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel
US updated on Israeli strikes in Lebanon against Hezbollah
https://x.com/i/web/status/1827543502512636170
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hezbollah says 70 rockets fired at Israel in early morning barrage
🚨 Rocket, drone alert sirens go off in northern Israel