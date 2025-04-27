IDF strikes Hezbollah in Beirut stronghold after warning residents

The Israel Defense Forces attacked the Dahieh neighborhood on Sunday, targeting the Hezbollah stronghold, according to local reports.

Before the strike, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee warned residents of the neighborhood to distance themselves at least 300 meters (1,000 feet) away from a building identified as being used by Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the US and France to fulfill their part of the ceasefire agreement as guarantors, urging them to "restrain" Israel.

A spokesperson for Hezbollah claimed that the IDF had targeted a civilian building in an interview with Al-Araby TV, and accused Israel of lying.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz released a joint statement saying that the building struck stored Hezbollah precision missiles. The statement added that Beirut's Dahieh will not be a sanctuary for Hezbollah, and "Israel will not allow Hezbollah to grow stronger and create any threat to it – anywhere in Lebanon."

The Lebanese government is ultimately responsible for preventing threats against Israel, the statement said.