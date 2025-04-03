IDF strikes Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
In the West Bank, IDF troops killed a Palestinian terror suspect after he hurled explosives at troops operating near Jenin
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
The IDF on Thursday confirmed it carried out an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah operative in the area of Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon.
IDF is setting up an extensive buffer zone inside Gaza by shrinking the enclave's territory, the military confirms to i24NEWS
