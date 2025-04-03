IDF strikes Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

In the West Bank, IDF troops killed a Palestinian terror suspect after he hurled explosives at troops operating near Jenin

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran 
Israeli attack on Hezbollah hideouts in southern Lebanon on 22.3.2024
Israeli attack on Hezbollah hideouts in southern Lebanon on 22.3.2024

The IDF on Thursday confirmed it carried out an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah operative in the area of Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon. 

IDF is setting up an extensive buffer zone inside Gaza by shrinking the enclave's territory, the military confirms to i24NEWS 

