IDF strikes Hezbollah sites during leader Naim Qassem's speech

During the speech of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Sunday, Lebanese media report a series of Israeli airstrikes in the town of Harbata and Halbata in the Beqaa Valley.

"A short while ago, the IAF conducted precision, intelligence-based strikes on a number of military sites in Lebanese territory containing rocket launchers and weapons, where Hezbollah activity had been identified," the IDF said in a statement. It underscored that any terrorist activity by Hezbollah is a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

In his speech, Qassem warned that US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip "is a threat to Arab and Muslim countries." He urged Arab leaders gathering to formulate a plan to counter Trump's idea for Gaza, ensuring that it prevents the displacement of Gazans, while voicing Hezbollah's readiness "to help prevent the implementation of Trump's plan."

Qassem also spoke about the ceasefire in Lebanon, demanding Israel "withdraw completely" on February 18. Lebanon, he added, must not accept any concession of five points or anything else.