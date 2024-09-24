The Israel Defense Forces carried out a targeted attack on Tuesday in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood. The target was Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, who was killed, according to the IDF.

Qubaisi was hit along with "additional central commanders in Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force," the IDF said.

Rising in the ranks since joining the terror organization in the 1980s, he "commanded several missile units within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including the Precision Guided Missile Unit."

Qubaisi "was responsible for launching missiles toward the Israeli civilians," the statement continued, having "a significant source of knowledge in the field of missiles and had close ties to senior military leaders in Hezbollah."

Other reports said that Talal Hamiyeh, another wanted terrorist, was killed. Local Lebanese reports said that three floors were destroyed in a residential building in the neighborhood. The Lebanese government reported five fatalities and 11 injuries.

Among those eliminated, the Lebanese Al-Jadeed said, was Abu Jawad Hariki.

Among other things, Hamiyeh was responsible for a series of terrorist attacks against Israel and for a terrorist attack in Burgas, Bulgaria, in July 2012 that killed five Israelis. The United States marked him as a wanted man, offering $7 million for information that leads to his capture or elimination