IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon following rocket attacks

In response to multiple rocket and missile attacks on northern Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon's Odaisseh and Ayta ash-Shab.

The strikes come as tensions escalate following a series of attacks originating from Lebanese territory.

According to the IDF, fighter jets conducted precision strikes on Hezbollah targets, aiming to neutralize terrorist infrastructure and military installations belonging to the Iran-backed militant group. The airstrikes were part of a broader effort to counter the threats posed by Hezbollah's aggressive actions against Israel.

In addition to the airstrikes, the IDF deployed artillery fire to target the launch sites responsible for the attacks on the Zar'it, Shtula, and Rosh Hanikra areas in northern Israel.

Footage released by the IDF showcases the precision of the strikes, illustrating the military's capability to neutralize hostile targets while minimizing collateral damage.

In a statement, an IDF spokesperson emphasized the necessity of the military's actions in response to the recent attacks originating from Lebanese territory. The spokesperson reiterated Israel's commitment to defending its citizens and deterring terrorist organizations like Hezbollah from carrying out further acts of aggression.