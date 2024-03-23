IDF continues operating at Shifa hospital, verifies 480 detainees as terrorists | LIVE UPDATES
According to the latest Israeli statement on the counterterrorism operation at Al-Shifa in Gaza, hundreds of those arrested at the hospital are associated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) jets targeted Hezbollah terrorist organization overnight, Saturday to Sunday, following rocket and missile alert sirens that sounded in Israeli communities near the Lebanon border, as the conflict in the north continues to simmer.
Defense Minister Gallant warns PM Netanyahu he won't support contentious bill on ultra-Orthodox conscription relief
IDF updates earlier siren warning of possible drone incursion was false alarm
IDF continues operating at Shifa hospital, says 480 of arrested were verified as associated to the terrorist organizations Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)
Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion
The alerts were in an area near the east shore of the Sea of Galilee, an infrequent location for sirens.
Houthis attack Chinese oil tanker in Red Sea area, says CENTCOM
Palestinian reports of military activity near Nasir Hospital, in Gaza's Khan Yunis
IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 251
Staff Sergeant Lior Raviv, 21 years old, from Rishon LeZion, was a fighter in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities, in the south
Hezbollah accepts responsibility for earlier barrage toward northern Israel
IDF confirms striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, as well as 'closing the circle' after attack of 'about' 50 launches from Lebanese territory
Arab media reports of an Israeli attack in Syria's capital region
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities, in the north