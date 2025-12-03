IDF retaliates in Rafah after 5 soldiers wounded in Hamas ceasefire breach

Five IDF soldiers were wounded on Wednesday during an exchange of fire in Rafah, after a group of terrorists emerged from a tunnel and opened fire on Israeli forces.

A Golani patrol fighter was seriously injured, while two other soldiers from the same unit and a non-commissioned officer from the Gaza Division (143) sustained moderate injuries.

According to the army, the incident began when a cell of three terrorists emerged from an underground shaft in eastern Rafah.

They fired an anti-tank missile at the Israeli forces and planted an explosive device on an armored vehicle. Israeli soldiers responded immediately, neutralizing the threat and eliminating two of the attackers.

In response to the ceasefire violation, the IDF, guided by intelligence from the ISA, carried out a strike on a Hamas terrorist target in southern Gaza.

The army confirmed that the injured soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for treatment and that their families were notified. IDF forces in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and continue to monitor the area to neutralize any immediate threats, particularly in regions where hostile underground infrastructure persists.

Despite the fragile truce, the IDF emphasized its commitment to act decisively against any attacks targeting its forces.