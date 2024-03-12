IDF strikes over 4,500 Hezbollah targets, kills 300 operatives since Oct 7

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted over 4,500 strikes on Hezbollah targets since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, resulting in the deaths of more than 300 operatives, including five senior commanders, the IDF said on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which commenced on October 7, the IDF has primarily targeted Hezbollah locations in Lebanon but has also conducted strikes in Syria. According to IDF estimates, approximately 750 Hezbollah members have been wounded in these operations.

Over the past five months, the IDF's Northern Command has led aerial strikes on more than 1,200 targets, complemented by ground operations utilizing artillery and tanks, targeting an additional 3,100 sites.

The IDF's strikes have focused on various Hezbollah assets, including weapons depots, buildings utilized for terrorist activities, observation posts along the border, command centers housing terror operatives, rocket launching positions, and squads executing anti-tank missile attacks.

Furthermore, the IDF has targeted over 450 sites affiliated with Hezbollah's elite Radwan force, which is suspected of planning potential infiltrations into Israel. Some of these strikes have taken place in Syria.

The IDF emphasizes that its continuous strikes are significantly impairing Hezbollah's capabilities both in the air and on the ground, as well as disrupting its top command structures.

In its efforts to diminish Hezbollah's presence in southern Lebanon, the IDF has conducted substantial attacks in the region. Moreover, recent intensified operations have targeted Baalbek, a Hezbollah stronghold in northeastern Lebanon.