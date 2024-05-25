Israel, U.S., Qatar agree to resume hostage, ceasefire talks with Hamas - report | LIVE UPDATES

Some 20 rockets launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee, causing some damage but no casualties

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes in the Hamas stronghold of Rafah, Palestinian witnesses said, with battles reported elsewhere in the enclave. 

Airstrikes were also reported in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah.

This comes a day after the International Court of Justice in the Hague has issued a ruling ordering Israel halt those operation in Rafah that could endanger civilians. 

Israel, U.S., Qatar agree to resume hostage, ceasefire talks with Hamas - report 

Derrick from Gaza pier-bound U.S. ship washes up near Ashdod 

A derrick that got detached from a ship carrying it to the pier built to deliver aid into Gaza was apparently carried north by the tide, reaching the Israeli port of Ashdod. 

🚨Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel

Another rocket barrage on northern Israel

Fatalities reported in car bombing near Iranian embassy in Damascus 

