IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists spotted in buildings used to target Israel | LIVE UPDATES
A strike blamed on Israel hit a Syrian security forces building on the outskirts of Damascus early in the evening, a security source from the alliance supporting the Syrian government told Reuters
Israeli warplanes struck several Hezbollah terrorists who were spotted by troops entering buildings used by the terrorist group in southern Lebanon in Ayta ash-Shab earlier on Thursday, according to the army.
Four rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Mount Dov region. According to the IDF, three of the projectiles were intercepted by Iron Dome, while the fourth hit an open area. There was no damage or injuries, and the IDF added that it bombarded the launch site with artillery.
IDF that officers with the rank of captain and above will wear uniforms during the Holocaust Day, Remembrance Day and Independence Day ceremonies
This is a decision announced by the IDF Spokesperson made specifically for this year. Other IDF officers and those with ceremonial duties will wear Sunday uniforms.
Hamas sends mixed signal on presented hostage agreement
Hamas "wants approval for the complete withdrawal of forces from all areas of the Gaza Strip, particularly the Netzarim area"
Two IDF soldiers injured after attack by 20 settlers in the West Bank
The New York Times: To America, Saudi Arabia and Israel roles have switched
A New York Times Op-ed explains the Biden administration faces contrasting political landscapes in Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi Arabia, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has pursued ambitious economic reforms and social liberalization, symbolized by a crackdown on religious extremists. In contrast, Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has seen a shift towards accommodating far-right elements within its political sphere, complicating efforts to advance the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. While Saudi reforms offer strategic promise for enhanced cooperation, Israel's political dynamics "pose challenges to longstanding policy objectives."
Hostage agreement: Hamas response will be negative, mediators try to prevent - report
Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar , affiliated with Hezbollah, reports this morning that Egyptian and Qatari mediators have received clear signals that Hamas' response to the latest proposed deal with Israel will be negative. Al-Akhbar also claims that Cairo has obtained an Israeli promise to postpone the start of operations in Rafah until at least the end of next week.
The Israeli political-security cabinet postpones vote to close Al Jazeera
According to sources, this is due deals made with Qatar to assist with a positive answer from Hamas regarding the hostage deal
Yemen: U.S. army destroys three Houthi drones
“U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces destroyed three unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in an area of Yemen controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis,” CENTCOM said. "These systems have been determined to pose an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant shipping in the region. These actions are intended to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for American ships, coalition ships and merchant ships.
A UAE-backed secessionist group has reportedly changed course and joined the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis.
