IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorists spotted in buildings used to target Israel | LIVE UPDATES

Israeli warplanes struck several Hezbollah terrorists who were spotted by troops entering buildings used by the terrorist group in southern Lebanon in Ayta ash-Shab earlier on Thursday, according to the army.

Four rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Mount Dov region. According to the IDF, three of the projectiles were intercepted by Iron Dome, while the fourth hit an open area. There was no damage or injuries, and the IDF added that it bombarded the launch site with artillery.

To catch up on the full events from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war