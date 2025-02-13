IDF tank fire reported in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 496: Reports from the Gaza Strip said that Israeli tanks had opened fire on targets intensively in the Rafah region, where the military is still deployed.

The US State Department said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would arrive in Israel over the weekend for a Middle East tour next week, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to meet him over the release of the hostages and the disintegrating ceasefire.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel is considering a major strike against Iran's nuclear facilities, according to assessments made in the US at the end of the Biden administration

