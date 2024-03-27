IDF drone strike targets armed terrorists during West Bank counterterror op

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the use of a drone strike, targeting armed terrorists in the Jenin area, during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank.

According to a statement, IDF together with Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) and Israel Border Police forces arrested 10 wanted persons throughout the West Bank.

During the operation in the Jenin area, during which two armed terrorists were eliminated, a vehicle with ready-to-use explosive charges was destroyed by IDF ground engineering units, as well as arresting two suspects who had been inside the vehicle prior to its destruction.

In addition, a terrorist was shot and killed in the Jenin area after having thrown explosive charges at the Israeli security forces, and another terrorist was described as being hit.

The extensive operation in Jenin resulted in another wanted person arrested, as well as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) being uncovered on roadway, and weapons were confiscated.

According to the IDF statement, an additional wanted man was arrested in Qarawat Bani Hassan, southwest of Nablus, and weapons were confiscated.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,600 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, about 1,600 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.