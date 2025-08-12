IDF targets armed terrorists using fake humanitarian emblem in Gaza

Recommended -

In a recent operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of five armed terrorists who were operating under the cover of a fake emblem of the international humanitarian aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK).

The terrorists deliberately placed the WCK emblem on a vehicle and wore yellow vests resembling those used by aid workers in an attempt to evade detection and target IDF forces.

According to the IDF, the vehicle bearing the WCK emblem was spotted in the Deir al-Balah area of Gaza, where the armed terrorists posed a direct threat to Israeli troops in the vicinity. In response, the Israeli Air Force conducted a targeted airstrike, successfully neutralizing the threat.

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), through its Gaza District Coordination and Liaison Office, verified the incident with representatives of WCK, who confirmed that the vehicle was not connected to their humanitarian operations.

The IDF condemned the exploitation of humanitarian symbols by Hamas and other terrorist groups, highlighting that such tactics endanger the welfare of the Gaza population by undermining the integrity and trust granted to aid organizations.

“This cynical use of humanitarian emblems to cloak terrorist activity is a grave abuse of international humanitarian principles,” said an IDF spokesperson. “The IDF remains committed to working with international aid groups to prevent such exploitation and to protect innocent civilians.”